Owners of popular Upstate restaurant gives update on fire that destroyed building

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owners of the Wagon Wheel Fish Camp gave an update on the fire that destroyed the restaurant last month.

Owners Christian and Christine Perry announced on Facebook that officials determined that the fire began in the exhaust hoods before moving to the attic and the rest of the building.

According to Christian and Christine, the property owner does not plan on rebuilding. However, they are looking at options for the Wagon Wheel Fish Camp.

We covered the fire and customers’ reactions last month.

