Advertisement

Owners of popular Upstate restaurant gives update on fire that destroyed building

Fire at Wagon Wheel Fish Camp in Spartanburg
Fire at Wagon Wheel Fish Camp in Spartanburg(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owners of the Wagon Wheel Fish Camp gave an update on the fire that destroyed the restaurant last month.

Owners Christian and Christine Perry announced on Facebook that officials determined that the fire began in the exhaust hoods before moving to the attic and the rest of the building.

According to Christian and Christine, the property owner does not plan on rebuilding. However, they are looking at options for the Wagon Wheel Fish Camp.

We covered the fire and customers’ reactions last month.

PREVIOUSLY: Owners, customers react to fire destroying popular Upstate fish camp

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Franklin Hines
Family asks for help finding missing Spartanburg County man
Kendra Scott pop up store in Greenville.
Kendra Scott opens pop up shop in Greenville
FILE PHOTO
Darius Rucker to hold concert for UofSC students celebrating the national championship
Pelham Mill Park
Sheriff says Greenville Co. park ‘consistently’ being used for illegal sexual activity