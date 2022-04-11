Police Department to hold ceremony for retiring K-9 officer

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department is holding a retirement ceremony for K-9 Xenia Monday evening.

Xenia is credited for finding and removing many drugs from the Pickens community, along with finding missing persons and fleeing suspects, according to Pickens PD.

We’re told K-9 Xenia is looking forward to retirement where she plans to sleep, run in open fields, chew on toys, and enjoy smelling fresh air rather than bad drugs.

The ceremony will be held in front of City Hall at 5 p.m.

“Xenia was a great asset to our department and will be missed. We are currently expanding our K9 program by adding new K-9s to our department and we will elaborate on this as we move forward,” said the department.

