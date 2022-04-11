Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots warming up after no weekend winner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner over the weekend, the South Carolina Education Lottery says the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot are warming up for this week’s drawing.

Monday night’s Powerball draws for $288 million and Mega Millions draws for $106 million, according to the Lottery.

Tickets for the Powerball are two dollars and must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. Monday in order to try your luck for the $288 million jackpot.

Tickets for Mega Millions are also two dollars but must be purchased by 10 p.m. Tuesday for the 11 p.m. drawing.

