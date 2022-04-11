Advertisement

Search efforts pick back up for Clemson student who vanished 24 years ago

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - April 11 marks 24 years since a student at Clemson University vanished. The case is cold but investigators have not given up.

On April 11, 1998, Jason Knapp was 20 years old when he left his apartment at Clemson and was never seen again. We’re told his roommate saw him at home watching a movie around 10:30 but after that, no one knows what happened.

The roommates called Jason’s mom several days later when he never came home. He was reported missing and eventually his car was found abandoned at Table Rock.

Captain Chuck James said they have had several people call trying to claim credit that they’re responsible for Jason’s disappearance but nothing has produced any leads.

Investigators in charge of the case say Jason Knapp’s case is one of the two missing persons cold cases that have not been solved in Pickens County.

No lead is too small, investigators said. If you know something, please call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500.

