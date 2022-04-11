Advertisement

‘Tour de Paws’ ride raises more than $15K for Spartanburg animal shelter

One special dog rode in a pouch on his Dad’s back for his 5th appearance at Tour de Paws.
One special dog rode in a pouch on his Dad’s back for his 5th appearance at Tour de Paws.(Debra Stevens/Spartanburg Community College)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A bike ride that drew hundreds of cyclists to downtown Spartanburg raised more than $15,000 for the Humane Society. The 20th annual ‘Tour de Paws’ race was held Saturday.

The Spartanburg Humane Society said they currently have nearly 500 animals in their care.

This year, cyclists had the option to choose between an 8-mile family ride, a 33-mile ride or a 64-mile ride.

“Every year these wonderful riders find a way to top their previous year’s ride in raising money for the animals,” said Spartanburg Humane Society CEO Angel Cox. “This year’s total raised from the riders’ registration fees, our amazing sponsors – Vic Bailey Subaru, Hodge Floors, Spartanburg Community College, Papa John’s Pizza, Pivotal IT, Paisley Paw, Krispy Kreme, and SouthPort Kennel - all came together to make this a successful venture to help thousands and thousands of animals in our care.”

