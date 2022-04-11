Upstate blind dog needs new nannies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Six years after he was found wandering near a mountainside in North Carolina, Duke, a 10-year-old blind coonhound, leads a full life.

“He loves to run. He loves to hike. He loves to play with toys,” Samantha Sudano, Duke’s owner, told FOX Carolina. “He loves to go with me anywhere - wineries, shopping, long walks downtown, restaurants.”

However, Duke cannot always accompany his “mom” to work. Sudano works as a flight attendant and requires special help with Duke when she’s away. After losing Duke’s last nanny to scheduling conflicts, Sudano started searching for at least one permanent replacement and, hopefully, several more to help fill in the gaps.

Duke was born with a genetic disorder that first caused his blindness and then cataracts which, ultimately, led to the surgical removal of his eyes.

“The challenges of caring for a dog that lost their vision when they were a puppy is not really the same as a dog that lost their vision as an adult,” Sudano said. “(Duke) doesn’t really know any different.

Animal rescue workers say fewer pet owners are surrendering cats and dogs with special needs and disabilities to shelters.

“There are a lot of people who can relate to animals that have some particular condition or issue,” Paula Church, community relations coordinator at Greenville County Animal Care, told FOX Carolina. “Animals adapt so quickly and easily to whatever their issue is - much quicker than people do.”

Sudano is looking for caregivers who live in the areas of downtown Greenville, West Greenville and Travelers Rest. Anyone interested can contact her at smsudano@gmail.com.

