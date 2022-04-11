Warming up ahead of storms late week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Going from a winter-like feel to almost a summery vibe for Tuesday and Wednesday! Expect rain and t-storms to move back in for Thursday.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and milder with lows near 50. We’ll have some clouds into Tuesday morning, with a few mountain showers. Skies will clear Tuesday afternoon with highs ranging from 76 in the mountains to 80 in the Upstate.

Wednesday will be another warm one, then a line of showers and storms will approach for Wednesday night. There will be severe weather to our west, but the line is expected to weaken as it gets here. We’ll still have some rain Thursday morning, and the potential for a few PM storms, especially south of I85.

Easter weekends looks decent weather-wise with mild temps and rain chances kept fairly low. We could have a few t-storms on Easter Sunday, so we’ll keep you posted!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.