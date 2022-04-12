Automotive glass manufacturing company to create over 120 jobs in Upstate

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fuyao Glass America Inc., an automotive glass manufacturing company, announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County and create 121 new jobs.

The company said its $34.5 million investment will be located at 110 Milacron Drive in Fountain Inn and will include additional assembly operations that will install parts to auto glass including sensors, antennas, and more.

“When a global leader like Fuyao Glass America Inc. expands in our state, it shows the world that our approach to creating a competitive business environment is working for our companies,” said Governor McMaster in a new release. “We congratulate Fuyao Glass America Inc. on this expansion and are looking forward to many years of growth and success.”

We’re told the expansion is expected to be complete in March of 2023.

Anyone interested in joining the Fuyao Glass America Inc. team should email the company.

