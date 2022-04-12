Community’s input needed for new inflatable waterpark on Lake Hartwell

STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new attraction could be coming to Lake Hartwell but leaders want you to know how the community feels about it before they move forward with their plans.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Hartwell Lake Office is seeking the public’s input on their proposed plan for an inflatable waterpark at Big Water Marina and Campground.

If approved, the inflatable would be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday, May to September. There will be two sessions each day from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. through 5 p.m.

We’re told season passes will be about 25 dollars per person and will be available for purchase at the check-in kiosk or online.

To comment, you can send your input to SAS.CESAS-OP-H@usace.army.mil with the following in the subject line: “Attn: BWM Proposal.” Comments will be accepted through the close of business on April 19, 2022.

