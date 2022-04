WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they are responding to a crash along Highway 146 in Woodruff.

No other details regarding the crash were released. We will update this story as we learn more.

More news: Family says woman mauled by dogs undergoing another surgery, wanting to go home

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.