First-of-its-kind data center to bring millions to Greenville area, CEO says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A first-of-its-kind facility that could help the hospital and education systems while pumping millions into the Upstate opens Tuesday.

The grand opening of the 54,000 square foot building is set for 11 a.m. and will allow inside companies to rent space in the data center and get access to DC Blox’s security, storage, and connectivity.

This is DC Blox’s fifth data center and the first in South Carolina. We’re told it is expected to bring $200 million into the Greenville area over the next few years.

The CEO says he sees his company doing for the data industry what BMW did for the automotive industry here in the Upstate.

