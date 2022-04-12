Advertisement

Deputies find over 250 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl during stop

Brian Leming (Left) and Dalton Tragesser (Right)
Brian Leming (Left) and Dalton Tragesser (Right)(Haywood County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced that over 250 grams of drugs were seized during a recent routine traffic stop.

Deputies said on April 2, they spotted a Ford flatbed traveling on I-40 with an ATV that was not properly secured.

According to deputies, they then pulled the driver over and searched the vehicle. During this search, deputies said they found 264.5 grams of methamphetamine, 3.7 grams of fentanyl, and other drug paraphernalia.

The two people in the car, Brian Leming and Dalton Tragesser were taken into custody and transported to the Haywood County Detention Center.

Leming was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine Level II and Conspire to Traffic in Methamphetamine. He was given a secured bond of $225,000.

Tragesser was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Conspire to Traffic in Methamphetamine and Maintaining a Vehicle Dwelling Place. He was given a secured bond of $75,000.

