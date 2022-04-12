Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing Upstate man last seen on Sunday

De’Marcus Jones
De’Marcus Jones(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for De’Marcus Jones, an Upstate man who went missing on Sunday morning.

Deputies said Jones was last seen in the Pendleton area at around 7:00 a.m. on April 10, 2022.

Deputies described Jones as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

According to deputies, Jones was diagnosed with schizophrenia but usually takes his medication correctly.

Anyone with information regarding Jones or his location is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-04789.

