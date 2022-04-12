Destanni Henderson is heading to Indiana, drafted in second round

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The recent national champ, Destanni Henderson has been drafted into the WNBA.

Henderson was drafted in the second round, as the eighth pick, and the 20th pick overall. She will be playing for the Indiana Fever women’s basketball team.

Gamecock head coach, Dawn Staley was in attendance during the draft announcement.

“Henny stayed the course without one complaint in 4 years…giving God all the glory for winking at her today,” Staley said in a tweet.

