Download the new FOX Carolina First Alert Weather app!

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(FOX Carolina) - The FOX Carolina First Alert Weather team has a new way for you to get the latest forecast on the go! You can now download the free FOX Carolina First Alert Weather app on your Apple or Android mobile devices.

Download the FOX Carolina First Alert Weather app here:

The all-new app includes weather updates directly from First Alert chief meteorologist Kendra Kent and First Alert meteorologists Bob Trihy and Bryan Bachman.

It also includes live radar, life-saving custom weather alerts, your 10-day forecast, live newscasts and the ability to submit weather photos to our team.

Download the FOX Carolina First Alert Weather app for free today to stay weather aware, no matter where you are.

