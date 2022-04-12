Advertisement

Food Network star, husband in court this week for child homicide case

Ariel and Jerry Robinson(City of Simpsonville)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Food Network star and her husband who were arrested after the death of their 3-year-old foster child is set to be in court this week.

Ariel and Jerry Robinson were charged with homicide by child abuse in connection with Victoria Smith’s death in January 2021.

The little girl was found unresponsive at the Robinsons’ home on Sellwood Circle in Simpsonville. According to prosecutors, the toddler suffered extensive injuries including bruising on her stomach, back, both legs and ear.

Victoria Rose Smith(Ashley West)

The solicitor’s office said court proceedings in the case will begin Thursday at 9 a.m.

Ariel Robinson was the winner of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America in season 20.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bond hearing reveals what ‘Worst Cooks in America’ winner claimed led to 3-year-old foster child’s death

