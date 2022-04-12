Iredell Co. deputy shoots dog after accidental 911 call

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Iredell County deputy fired a shot at a resident’s dog nearly three weeks ago while responding to an accidental 911 call after he perceived it to be a dangerous situation.

According to Capt. Troy Miller of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the dog, which is a boxer-pitbull mix, was barking and coming at the deputy “aggressively.”

The dog’s owner, Summer Tilley, believes that the situation was completely avoidable.

“He was just barking at him like two feet away,” Tilley says. “He just wanted him to stop. So then all we know is he shot, tried to warn him, and he actually hit my dog. And we’ve been dealing with all of the aftermath.”

Tilley’s dog, named Trigger, was injured but was not killed. She says that Trigger is doing better, but is still hurting.

Since the incident, Tilley has had to deal with Trigger’s medical bills, managing his pain, and has asked law enforcement to rethink their approach when it comes to dealing with animals.

Capt. Miller though, pointed out that every situation is different and requires its own action.

“Sometimes pepper spray could be used, but in that situation he felt like the dog was coming at him aggressively and sometimes it only makes it worse,” Miller says.

The deputy did help the owners find Trigger after he was shot, and applied first-aid upon finding him.

