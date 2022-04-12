Local band opens for Bon Jovi at Greenville concert

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Excitement filled the air Monday evening in downtown as many fans showed up for the Bon Jovi concert.

Those from near and far, young and old, were ready to rock!

“I’ll be turning 65 on my birthday,” said Debra Helton, who drove in from Lenoir, North Carolina. “I’ve seen him once butt this is better, and he’s the best.”

For one family from the Upstate, this was a very special evening as they got to see their family members perform on stage.

Lovely World, a band from Spartanburg, opened for the rock legends. We spoke to the band members mother about this once exciting opportunity.

“Dream come true, playing in an arena, said Barbie Rojas, mother of the band members. “They worked so hard.”

“Thank you, Bon Jovi, you’re great too but I just thank the good Lord for these boys,” said the band members grandmother.

The energy of fans transcends many generations. Bon Jovi’s artistry has stood the test of time.

