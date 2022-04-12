McMaster in Upstate for data center grand opening

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - DC Blox is celebrating its grand opening in Greenville today with the help of Governor Henry McMaster.

Clients, which range from healthcare companies to local governments, rent space in the facility and on the servers. The Greenville location offer colocation services, cloud storage and network connectivity.

The data center announced it would open a Greenville branch back in 2020. Almost one year ago exactly, they broke ground on the 54,000-square-foot facility at 33 Global Drive.

The Greenville branch is one of five DC Blox currently runs. The company is planning to expand to more than a dozen other locations in the southeast, including Columbia.

The grand opening is scheduled for 10:50 a.m.

