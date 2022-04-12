Advertisement

McMaster in Upstate for data center grand opening

Company bringing $200 million investment, new tech to Greenville
By Grace Runkel
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - DC Blox is celebrating its grand opening in Greenville today with the help of Governor Henry McMaster.

Clients, which range from healthcare companies to local governments, rent space in the facility and on the servers. The Greenville location offer colocation services, cloud storage and network connectivity.

The data center announced it would open a Greenville branch back in 2020. Almost one year ago exactly, they broke ground on the 54,000-square-foot facility at 33 Global Drive.

The Greenville branch is one of five DC Blox currently runs. The company is planning to expand to more than a dozen other locations in the southeast, including Columbia.

The grand opening is scheduled for 10:50 a.m.

DC Blox is expected to bring in $200 million to the local economy over the next few years.
