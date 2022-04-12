Advertisement

Neighbors, officials say Augusta Street road diet is working

The road diet on Augusta Street has been in place for a few weeks. Neighbors and city officials say the change is working.
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s only been a few weeks since a one-mile stretch of Augusta Street got its makeover, and neighbors like Fred Jones say the results are undeniable.

“As far as the traffic and as far as the safety, I believe it’s times again how much better it is now than it was,” he said.

In March, the city of Greenville changed a residential section of Augusta Street from four lanes down to three in what they call a “road diet”.

The change also puts more distance between walkers and cars.

Many agree the change is good.

Others aren’t as sure about reducing the number of lanes.

“Just in my mind, the simple math just makes it that it’s just going to be more backups, more traffic on it. At least is how I see it,” explained William Harwood, who drives Augusta Street.

“Yes traffic is moving slower as expected but guess what it’s moving at the speed limit, which is what we want,” said Greenville City Council Member Dorothy Dowe.

Dowe is helping lead the charge on Augusta Street. She says the results so far are what they envisioned.

“I think when you’re data driven the metrics take you to the right solution and that seems to be where we are. But we have 6 months to look at it,” said Dowe.

The city, working with SCDOT, will continue to collect data on the road diet until the fall and will also hold public meetings before possibly moving to the next phase.

Those next changes could include making the sidewalks wider, putting up more barriers, and more.

Dowe says city officials will continue to adjust the road diet as needed, and are currently continuing to tweak the traffic signal timing in that area.

