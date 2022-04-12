Advertisement

Overturned 18-wheeler causes traffic delays on I-85 South

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays on I-85 South near mile marker 10 in Anderson County.

South Carolina Department of Transportation’s (SCDOT) traffic map says it is unknown how many lanes are closed. However, witnesses near the crash told us that all lanes of traffic are currently shut down.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more. We will update this story as officials release more details.

