Police looking for suspect after bank robbery in Georgia

LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Lavonia Police Department announced that officers are searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Truist Bank on Silo Lane earlier this afternoon.

According to officers, the suspect was wearing a khaki hat, a light-colored t-shirt, khaki pants, black shoes and a face mask. They don’t know if he left the area on foot or in a car.

Anyone with information on this man is asked to contact Investigator Shannon Westbrook at 706-356-4848.

