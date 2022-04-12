Reunited: Ukrainian grandmother rescued from Kyiv makes it safely to Upstate to be with family

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “It feels like...like I have my family back.”

It’s a moment Brooke Prince says she’ll never forget.

“I truly have felt nothing like that before,” she told FOX Carolina. “In that moment, nothing mattered.”

Her grandmother, who chose to stay behind in Ukraine 22 years ago when her mom and brother immigrated to the US, landed at GSP over the weekend--to hug her granddaughter in person for the first time ever.

“It truly felt like something was missing. And now that something was here,” Brooke said.

For weeks, she told FOX Carolina the family hardly slept, as 81-year-old Halyna Ivashyna awaited what they thought was a grim fate.

She was trapped in an area of northern Kyiv, between a blown-up bridge and the advancing Russian army.

“We were emailing the embassies, we were emailing senators, you know, a lot of back and forth,” Brooke said of the family’s desperate struggle to get her help.

In a last ditch effort, Brooke put out a plea on social media. It was answered by a local Greenville grassroots organization, Direct Support Ukraine.

Using their connections with humanitarian crews on the ground, DSU was able to get a local stringer to locate Halyna, and, after several attempts, they finally were able to load her into a van and drive straight through the danger to the Slovakian border. It was there that Halyna was reunited with Brooke’s mom and older brother, who had flown out to meet her.

But even after getting to Slovakia, it wasn’t over. Brooke told us Halyna still needed a medical exam and interview for a visa to complete the trip.

“We thought it would take a couple weeks for her visa to come in. It came in just one day,” Brooke said.

And just like that--Halyna is here.

Brooke says she’s only ever seen her grandma through a screen, so she plans to soak up each and every moment they now have together to make up for lost time.

“You know, I’ll get ready in the morning, and I’ll throw on a sweatshirt and leggings, and she calls me ‘her beauty,’ which is incredible,” Brooke said, beaming.

“I think she’s just soaking in everything she’s missed these past 22 years,” she added. “She’s a woman of few words, but she’s a character. Very funny, very sweet.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.