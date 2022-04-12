Spartanburg Police to pay tribute to fallen officer on five year anniversary

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced plans to hold a ceremony of remembrance in honor of Master Police Officer Jason Gregory Harris who sadly died in the line of duty Thursday, April 13, 2017.

The police department said five years ago, MPO Harris was riding a police motorcycle when it collided with a car on Union Street. Just moments before the crash, other officers with the Spartanburg Police Department responded to a call for service reporting a burglary at 216 Cedar Springs Road. Officers on the scene of the alleged burglary called for assistance from other officers. MPO Harris was responding in the direction of those officers when the collision occurred.

We’re told Officer Harris died while in surgery from his injuries on April 13, 2017.

The Spartanburg Police Department will hold a ceremony on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Spartanburg City Hall. The event will also be live-streamed on the Spartanburg Police Department’s Facebook page.

“We realize it is important to take a moment to honor Jason,” said the department. “Members of the community are invited to attend the ceremony. We continue to remember MPO Harris’ contributions to the Spartanburg Police Department and the citizens of the Spartanburg community. He is forever in our hearts.”

