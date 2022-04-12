Warm Wednesday with rain/storms Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Temperatures keep rising into Wednesday, then some rain will move in for early Thursday. Spotty storms are possible toward the afternoon.

Tonight will be mild, with lows near 60 in the Upstate and mid 50s for the mountains. Wednesday will bring a mix of clouds and sun, with highs ranging from 76-81!

Rain pushes in late Wednesday night. The threat for severe weather will be diminishing as the line arrives on our doorstep toward the AM commute on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and a rumble of thunder will be possible. Showers could linger into the afternoon, with an isolated t-storms. Otherwise, expect clearing for Thursday night, leading to sunshine for Friday!

Sunny skies will dominate Friday and most of Saturday. Clouds increase for late Saturday into Easter Sunday with showers late day.

