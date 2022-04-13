Advertisement

$10K Mega Millions ticket sold in Downtown Greenville

Mega Millions logo
Mega Millions logo
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Check your tickets! A Mega Millions ticket in downtown Greenville for Tuesday night’s drawing is worth $10,000.

The Lottery said the ticket was sold at the Drop In Store at 709 North Main Street.

The winning numbers are:

2 - 8 - 14 - 20 - 31 Megaball: 17

We’re told the family-run, community store that’s considered by many a cornerstone of downtown Greenville is celebrating 39 years in business this year.

For complete information on claiming prizes, click here.

