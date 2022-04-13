Anderson goat farm wins worldwide cheese contest

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate goat farm wins a big award, and there’s nothing cheesy about it.

Split Creek Farm, located in Anderson, is the only US-based cheese to win in it’s class at the 2022 World Championship of Cheese Contest in Wisconsin.

The farm received worldwide recognition for their feta cheese.

“It’s a a lot of hard work. A lot of hours. A lot of lost time with family and friends goes into this dairy so to be able to feel like we’re actually doing something, really means a lot to us,” Sandra Coffman, co-owner of Split Creek Farm, said.

WHNS- Anderson farm wins worldwide cheese contest (FOX Carolina)

Split Creek maintains a herd of 350 goats. Springtime means baby season on the farm and they have recently welcomed some new additions.

WHNS- Anderson farm wins worldwide cheese contest (FOX Carolina)

The new moms produce about 400 pounds of milk each day.

WHNS- Anderson farm wins worldwide cheese contest (FOX Carolina)

Their herd has helped put them on the culinary map.

“This year we finished first in the US and third in the world for our feta,” Coffman said.

Their feta beat out other cheeses from France, Germany, and Italy.

Coffman said it’s a big accomplishment for a small, artisan farm in Upstate South Carolina.

“It really does put a nice bow on everything we do here,” Coffman said.

Split Creek prides itself on doing everything by hand, from milking their goats to making award-winning feta cheese.

The entire process from farm to table begins and ends here.

“Everything we do is done by our small staff. We’re handmade. We’re not machine processed. Everything is made with love. Everything is produced with love. Everything is raised with love. That’s what we’re about,” Coffman said.

You can sample their famous feta at the ‘Spring Means Babies’ event on Saturday, April 23 from 10am until 3pm.

The farm is located at 3806 Centerville Rd. in Anderson.

