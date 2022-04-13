Deputies ask community to be on lookout for runaway 14-year-old

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old.

Melana Shiver ran away from the area of Bobcat Drive in Laurens on Tuesday, April 12, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Melana is described as five foot two and weighs approximately 144 pounds.

We’re told she was last seen wearing either blue jeans or grey leggings and a camo hoodie with pink writing on it.

Anyone with information on where Melana Shivers might be is asked to call contact Laurens County Dispatch immediately at 864-984-2523.

