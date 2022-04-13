Deputies searching for person of interest in shooting

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who was identified as a person of interest in a shooting that occurred earlier tonight.

Deputies said Rashad Kentrel Irby was already wanted on two warrants for Pointing and Presenting a Weapon before tonight’s shooting.

Deputies described Irby as around 5 feet 11 inches tall and 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants. Deputies believe he left the scene of the shooting in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on Irby is asked to call 911 immediately. Deputies added that anyone who sees Irby should not approach him.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.