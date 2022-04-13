Fallen firefighters in SC honored at annual ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters from across the state gathered Wednesday for the annual South Carolina Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The ceremony was an emotional one for Shirley McNeill and her two sons. McNeill lost her husband, Chief Eddie McNeill of the Campobello Fire Department, to a heart attack on March 4, 2021.

“The fire service was his life,” McNeill told FOX Carolina. “He ran every call -- never missed a call.”

McNeill was with the Campobello Fire Department for nearly 45 years. During his last 25, he served as the chief.

“I’m very proud of the legacy he built and everything he that he stood for that he tried to instill in us,” said Brandon McNeill, his son, who succeeded his father as Campobello Fire Chief.

McNeill’s other son, Chad McNeill, is the Campobello Police Chief.

“(He and I) worked side-by-side up until the day he died,” Chad McNeill said. “That was just a lifelong dream.”

The memorial service recognizes fallen firefighters from the previous year. In addition to McNeill, a special tribute went out to Brian Stephen Mixson of the Jasper County Fire Department. Mixson died on March 17, 2021.

Research into other fallen firefighters in South Carolina, who may have been been overlooked in the past, led to the discovery 18 other men. That includes John Doscher of the Charleston Fire Department who died on Christmas 1863.

