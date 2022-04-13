Advertisement

Greenville makes list of ‘Next Great Food Cities’

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville is one of four smaller U.S. cities “punching well above their weight” when it comes to dining options, according to Food & Wine magazine.

Greenville made the list of “Next Great Food Cities” published on Wednesday.

The article gives a shoutout to a number of local eateries including The Anchorage, Camp, The Commons, Golden Brown & Delicious, Methodical Coffee, Comal 864, The Trappe Doore, Society Sandwich Bar, Swamp Rabbit Cafe, Tandem and Topsoil.

Food & Wine credited big companies like BMW and Michelin for “attracting a culturally diverse workforce” to Greenville.

