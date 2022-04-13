Greer family competing in Domino Masters playoffs tonight

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greer family continues their run on the FOX competition “Domino Masters” in the playoffs Wednesday night.

John Wickham from Greer made his debut on the show in March with his niece Kristine Kazian and her husband Brian. Their team name? “Runs in the Family.”

Wickham is a two-time world record holder for domino toppling. FOX Carolina spoke to him after their win in the Halloween-themed competition of episode 2.

“It was a pressure cooker, no doubt, and it was stressful but I think we really came together as a team and the thing that I am most proud about is how Brian and Kristine just put themselves out there,” Wickham said. “In my opinion, they are naturals. They’re really good at it. I was really proud of how well we did.”

“Runs in the Family” is one of four teams to compete in the first playoff game Wednesday night, which will be a Vegas-themed challenge.

Domino Masters airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.

