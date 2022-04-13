Advertisement

Hendersonville teens surprised with thousand dollar revamp of Boys & Girls Club

By Anisa Snipes
Apr. 13, 2022
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Teens at the Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County are gearing up for the unveiling of a new and improved Boys & Club.

The Boys & Girls Club partnered with local Aaron’s associates on Tuesday, where they assembled and installed $20,000 worth of new TVs, video games, couches, tables, a pool table, and more in just under 24 hours.

We’re told it’s all designed by teens at the club. They picked everything out and decided how to best use the grant money for their club.

The club said the goal is to make the space more of a home away from home for children in Hendersonville.

The unveiling will take place at 3:15 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County located at 1304 Ashe Street.

