How an Upstate town is recovering 2 years after a devastating tornado

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two years after a tornado touched down in Seneca, the community is still feeling the effects of the storm.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF3 tornado hit the area in the early morning hours of April 13, 2020.

We spoke to Patsy Davis, one of the residents impacted by the storm. She told us she had to live in a rental home while her home was rebuilt for a year and a half. “It’s been forever,” Davis said. “It’s just been a long, slow process for the house.”

Seneca City Administrator Scott Moulder has seen the recovery up close. “I think there’s been a lasting impact on the relationship with our neighbors and friends, but there’s always going to be that reminder anytime a new storm comes, Moulder said.”

“Best thing I can say is thank god for your neighbors and your friends,” Davis told us. “They think they know but they don’t know how thankful I am.”

