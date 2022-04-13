Advertisement

Man in Asheville found dead in late night shooting, police say

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was found in the road following a shooting late Tuesday night.

We’re told around 11:30 p.m., police responded to 331 Fairfax Avenue in West Asheville where they found the man dead in the road.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 828-252-1110.

