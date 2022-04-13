Man in Asheville found dead in late night shooting, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was found in the road following a shooting late Tuesday night.

We’re told around 11:30 p.m., police responded to 331 Fairfax Avenue in West Asheville where they found the man dead in the road.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.