Murder suspect arrested in Rutherford County

Lamar Cannady
Lamar Cannady(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ellenboro, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutheford County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted for second-degree murder has been arrested. Lamar Cannady was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Cannady was found at a home on Golden Oaks Lane in Ellenboro.

The sheriff’s office said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Unified Narcotics Task Force and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

