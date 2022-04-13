Officers: Elderly NC woman shot inside her home on Tuesday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Tuesday night.

Officers said they responded to Depot Street at around 9:40 p.m. after the shooting was reported. When they arrived, they found a woman who’d been shot in the arm. Officers treated the woman and applied a tourniquet before EMS transported her to the hospital. Thankfully, officers believe her injuries are non-life-threatening.

The woman told officers that she was sitting on her couch when she heard a loud pop.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 (Tip411) or using the TIP2APD smartphone app. People can also call the police department directly at (828) 252-1110.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.