Residents ask for moratorium on new housing developments

Comments come during Laurens County Council meeting
By Myra Ruiz
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Neighbors concerned about the impact of several new housing developments in the Fountain Inn area spoke out during the Laurens County Council meeting Tuesday night.

Nancy Garrison said she was one of the residents who asked the council to consider a moratorium on new housing projects. She has raised questions about whether county council and the Laurens County Planning Commission are doing enough to study new developments before approving them.

Last week, planning commissioners and council members held a joint workshop when zoning came up for discussion. Laurens County voters rejected zoning in a referendum 20 years ago, but some council members said it’s something that the community should reconsider.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Laurens County Administrator Thomas Higgs said he would work on a plan to continue discussions.

Meantime, Garrison said neighbors are dealing with growing pains from new housing developments in the area. That includes efforts to address the potential impact on traffic.

Last Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Transportation turned the Y-intersection of South Carolina Highway 418 and Durbin Road into a three-way stop. While authorities said the change was necessary to improve safety at the intersection, some neighbors argued that it will cause more backups.

