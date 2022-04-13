Showers and t-storms possible Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain is back for Thursday, ahead of sunshine to start Easter weekend. We could see a few showers by Saturday, then again on Monday.

Tonight will bring increasing clouds and temps near 60 area-wide. A few showers will arrive in the mountains late night, but most of the rain won’t get to our area until after daybreak.

Expect clouds and spotty rain through the AM, then a few storms for the afternoon, mainly south of I85 Thursday. Damaging wind would be the primary threat with any storm that develops. Highs will get into the 70s.

Skies clear Thursday night, leading to sunshine Friday with highs in the 70s! Saturday will bring back a few showers and some clouds, then Easter Sunday looks mostly dry and a bit cooler! Highs will be in the 68-73 range with only a low chance for rain.

