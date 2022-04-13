Silver Alert issued for missing western NC woman

UNION MILLS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a woman on Tuesday.

Deputies said 60-year-old Rita Cook was last seen near the intersection of NC-226 and Highway 64 around 6:30 p.m.

She is described as 4 feet, 8 inches tall and 80 pounds with long, brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a red turtleneck, jeans, black boots and a black baseball cap.

She may be driving a burgundy 2014 Ford Focus with NC tag EDX-4675.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 652-4000.

