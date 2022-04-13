Southeast seeing increased tornado activity, importance of preparedness

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - No matter your thoughts, the Southeast has seen an increase in tornado activity within recent years. Maybe it’s time you listen to the warnings.

Weather studies have suggested that tornado alley is shifting more to the east. Some say it’s encompassing more territory.

Here in South Carolina, the last two years have brought about a greater need to be prepared as a precaution if a twister rips through your home.

One person who knows all too well the devastation, Allison Coleman. A tornado ripped off the roof of her Pickens County home on Crystal Lane a few weeks ago.

We met her at the house Tuesday evening while repairs were being made. Now, there’s a roof on the home again. Hearing about how the region is experiencing the increase in tornadic activity was shocking.

“I was ecstatic, I was like a little school kid clapping my hands because I was so happy to see it,” Coleman said. “Wow, you know that was always something you think about in the Midwest states and not so close to us.”

April 13 marks two years since South Carolina had a substantial tornado outbreak.

“Statistics showing that some of those tornadoes are more frequent,” said Jessica Stumpf, Greenville County Emergency Management Director. “All the tornadoes that happened in South Carolina, all 28 of them happened between 3 am and 7 am.”

We asked if this trend would continue in the future but she said they couldn’t predict that as a pattern.

Stumpf stressed the importance of knowing what to do in an emergency and immediately after one. Planning for a hazard could involve tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, and earthquakes.

