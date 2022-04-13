Spartanburg County to phase out tornado sirens

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “It’s definitely audible.”

Spartanburg neighbor Jamie Purvis Ruiz says living next to a tornado siren has its pros and cons.

“I’d say it’s pretty startling--in the way that you want to know and find out what’s going on and how close in proximity it would be,” she told FOX Carolina.

She says it was the very same siren in her backyard that went off when a huge storm blew through in 2020.

But more often than not, she says she finds herself checking weather apps on her phone to prepare further ahead of time.

It’s for that reason that Spartanburg County is looking towards a future that doesn’t include those dated structures.

“There’s approximately 30 warning sirens county wide,” said Spartanburg Emergency Management Director Doug Bryson.

Bryson says that all their county sirens are currently operational. They’re tested the first saturday of every month, and activated when the county goes under tornado warning.

“Some of them are still the original sirens from the 1950s,” Bryson explained. “And they’re very difficult to get parts for...and very expensive to fix.”

Ten to fifteen thousand dollars for some parts in fact.

Bryson says the original sirens were mostly all built near local fire stations, as a way to assist first responders before pagers existed.

He says between that dated function, better insulated housing in surrounding communities, and new technology--the direction they need to head is pretty clear.

“Over time, I would look for them to be phased out,” he concluded. “What we’re doing now is--as they come into disrepair, they’re not functional anymore--we’re taking them down.”

When that happens, he says their plan is to push new methods of staying aware to people in those areas, including weather apps on your smartphone and weather radios, which he says are more reliable and efficient.

“Don’t wait to hear the siren before you take action,” Bryson said. “If there’s a severe storm warning, you should already be planning for what might happen if there’s a tornado warning.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.