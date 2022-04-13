Advertisement

Troopers responding to crash on I-385 in Mauldin

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a crash is causing a backup on I-385 near the Bridges Road, exit at mile marker 33.

SCHP said the crash happened at 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday and injuries were reported, however, we do not know how serious they may be.

FOX Carolina crews are en route to learn more.

Stay tuned for further information.

