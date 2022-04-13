Upstate man receives sentence for drug-related deadly crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Murray Glenn announced that an upstate man was recently sentenced for a drug-related deadly crash that occurred in 2020.

Glenn said 37-year-old John Chance Fuller pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence involving death.

Highway Patrol troopers said they responded to the crash at around 6:45 p.m. on November 15, 2020. The crash happened at around the 63-mile marker of I-85. Sadly, 45-year-old Paul Swick died following that crash.

While at the scene, troopers discovered that Fuller was speeding when he rear-ended Swick’s car. According to troopers, Fuller was slurring his words and was unsteady on his feet while talking to them. He added that he admitted that he took clonazepam earlier that day.

Troopers said Fuller declined to give a urine test, but a search warrant helped them find that he had methamphetamine and Klonopin in his system.

The investigation into the crash showed that Fuller was traveling over 100 mph while other cars were slowing down due to traffic. Fuller then slammed into the back of Swick’s car, which then rolled into another vehicle. According to Troopers, Fuller then ran into another car which hit a vehicle in front of it. Troopers said two other drivers were involved in the crash, but they couldn’t determine how the damage happened.

“Mr. Fuller’s reckless actions claimed the life of a loving husband and father,” Assistant Solicitor Spenser Smith said. “There is no excuse for the defendant’s pathetic actions.”

Fuller had a prior criminal record that included convictions for drug offenses, driving offenses, resisting arrest and violation of probation. He will serve 85% of his prison sentence before he is eligible for parole or early release.

