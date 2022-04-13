Wofford College student charged in sex crime investigation, SLED says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wofford College Campus Safety and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a student Monday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sex crime.

Graham Boswell, 22, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. SLED helped with the arrest after they were asked by Wofford College officers to assist in the investigation.

Wofford College released the following statement:

“Wofford College takes student safety seriously. All members of the campus community have the right to study, work, compete and socialize in a safe environment. The college is committed to making assistance for students readily available, and we are committed to our responsibilities according to the Clery Act.”

Boswell was a member of the college rifle team during his sophomore year, but a spokesperson for Wofford confirmed he is no longer a member.

