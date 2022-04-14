Anderson County deputies need help finding man last seen in March

ANDERSON S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was last seen on March 24.

Toby M. Riggs was last seen in the area of David Lee Coffee Place in Anderson and is known to frequent the Southerner Motor Lodge and the Homeland Park area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told Riggs may be in the company of his girlfriend, Ellay.

If you have seen Tony, or know of his whereabouts, please contact the ACSO at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-04863.

