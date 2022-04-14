Advertisement

Anderson County deputies need help finding man last seen in March

Toby M. Riggs
Toby M. Riggs(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANDERSON S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was last seen on March 24.

Toby M. Riggs was last seen in the area of David Lee Coffee Place in Anderson and is known to frequent the Southerner Motor Lodge and the Homeland Park area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told Riggs may be in the company of his girlfriend, Ellay.

If you have seen Tony, or know of his whereabouts, please contact the ACSO at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-04863.

MORE NEWS: ‘You went too far:’ Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s death

