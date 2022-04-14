Community helps veteran buy new golf cart

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A few months ago we told you about Robert Pepper, a disabled Vietnam veteran whose golf cart was stolen from his home in Anderson.

After seeing his story emails from viewers poured in from people wanting to help out.

WHNS - Robert Pepper with his new golf cart. (Fox Carolina)

Pepper has COPD which makes it hard for him to get around. Going on a walk can be a challenge for him and his golf cart allows him to get out of the house.

“This is my mode of transportation,” Pepper said, “When it was stolen it just pulled my feet right out from under me and I got really depressed from that.”

Pepper said he did not know what to do after someone stole his cart, but people stepped up and changed his life for the better.

“Thank you very much to everybody who stepped up and helped me out,” Pepper said.

Donations started pouring in, from local fundraisers to fellow service members. Both neighbors and strangers helped out.

“The veterans stepped up and really helped a lot with the donations,” Pepper said.

The donations helped him buy a new cart, and more importantly, a new lease on life.

“It makes me feel blessed that people I don’t know had come out and gone out of their way to help me and by doing so it lifted my spirits a lot and got me back on my feet.”

Now he’s back on the road.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.