Coroner’s Office investigating death in Spartanburg County
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating a death near Old Highway 146 in Woodruff.
Officials did not release any other information about the situation. We have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.
