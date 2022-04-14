Advertisement

Coroner’s Office investigating death in Spartanburg County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating a death near Old Highway 146 in Woodruff.

Officials did not release any other information about the situation. We have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

More news: SLED: Elementary afterschool program employee grabbed 4-year-old’s face, pushed him

