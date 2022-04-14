Crews respond to structure fire in Brevard County

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire, according to the Brevard Fire Department

According to the department, shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, an officer from the Brevard Police Department noticed fire coming from a business on Ecusta Road. They also said firefighters from Connestee, Little River, and North Transylvania Fire Department quickly went to work to control the fire.

Crews said Brevard Engine 2 arrived on the scene to find fire coming from the side of the 6000 sq. ft. commercial building.

According to the department, fans were used to remove the light smoke from the offices.

The Transylvania County Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office were also requested to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

