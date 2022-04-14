Dry and Mild Friday, But Rain For Easter Weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’ll see clearing skies this evening behind a cold front, as it will be cooler overnight as a drier airmass builds in. Lows by Friday morning will be in the upper 40s to around 50 for the Upstate, and low to mid 40s in the mountains.

Friday looks absolutely gorgeous! Mostly sunny skies will get Easter weekend started, with highs comfortably in the low to mid 70s. Friday night looks quiet and dry, with lows in the low 50s, some 40s in the mountains.

Saturday will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, for the potential of heavy rain. Rain will interfere with outdoor plans. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Saturday night, we’ll see tapering showers, with lows in the low 50s, some 40s in the mountains.

Much of Easter Sunday should be dry, but we could see some late day showers that continue into the evening. High temperatures on Easter Sunday top out in the low 70s, with some 60s in the mountains. The chance of rain continues into Monday to start the week.

